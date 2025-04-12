Driver taken to hospital after crashing into concrete barriers, railroad crossing pole

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was hurt in an early morning crash in Allegheny County.

Baldwin Independent Fire Co. #1 Station 105 on Facebook said its station responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 1600 block of Streets Run Road around 2 a.m.

They say the vehicle left the roadway, colliding with concrete barriers and a railroad crossing pole. Photos shared by the department show a red SUV with severe front-end damage and the railroad crossing pole on the ground.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. Their current condition is not known.

