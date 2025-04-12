Local

Driver taken to hospital after crashing into concrete barriers, railroad crossing pole

By WPXI.com News Staff
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into concrete barriers, railroad crossing pole (Baldwin Independent Fire Co. #1 Station 105)
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was hurt in an early morning crash in Allegheny County.

Baldwin Independent Fire Co. #1 Station 105 on Facebook said its station responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 1600 block of Streets Run Road around 2 a.m.

They say the vehicle left the roadway, colliding with concrete barriers and a railroad crossing pole. Photos shared by the department show a red SUV with severe front-end damage and the railroad crossing pole on the ground.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. Their current condition is not known.

