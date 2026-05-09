Driver taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into pole in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Penn Hills.

Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Department Station 225 said the crash happened on Frankstown Road near Orin Street at 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

The pole was completely sheared.

Firefighters said the driver was taken to a hospital by medics to be treated for minor injuries.

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