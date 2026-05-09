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Driver taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into pole in Penn Hills

By WPXI.com News Staff
Driver taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into pole in Penn Hills (Penn Hills VFD Station 225 Thad Stevens VFD/Penn Hills VFD Station 225 Thad Stevens VFD)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Penn Hills.

Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Department Station 225 said the crash happened on Frankstown Road near Orin Street at 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

The pole was completely sheared.

Firefighters said the driver was taken to a hospital by medics to be treated for minor injuries.

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