Driver of vehicle flees after crashing into house in Penn Hills, crews say

Investigators are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a house in Penn Hills.

The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said firefighters were called to reports of a vehicle into a house on the 4900 block of Aber Road on Friday morning.

No one was found in the vehicle when they arrived. Crews said the driver fled in an unknown direction before anyone made it to the scene.

Firefighters said they noticed moderate shifting of a load-bearing wall at the house.

No injuries were reported.

The Penn Hills Police Department is investigating.

