Driver who received license suspension for nearly decade-old case calls for accountability

Drivers who received late surprise license suspension notices are speaking out.

11 Investigates broke the story last week that as many as 2,000 drivers are getting “suspension notices” for some cases that are more than a decade old.

It happened when clerks in Allegheny County’s Department of Court Records failed to send them to PennDOT.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke with drivers impacted.

They said they had no idea it was coming.

Since 11 Investigates broke the story, several drivers have reached out. They admit they had some trouble in the past, but they say that’s over and done with and they’ve moved on. At least, that is what they thought.

Earle: What was your reaction when you got this?

Bob Edwards: You don’t want me to say that on camera. I was very upset.

Bob Edwards of Lower Burrell received a letter in the mail that said his driver’s license is being suspended for six months for a case that happened nearly a decade ago.

An audit in the Allegheny County Department of Court Records revealed that nearly 2,000 suspension notices beginning in 2014 were never sent to PennDOT, until now.

Edwards: They made a mistake and a nine-year later audit, they’re going to rectify the mistake by dumping it on me, not only me, as your newscast said the other day, hundreds and hundreds of other people as well.

In 2017, Edwards pleaded guilty to a host of charges, including driving without a license.

Edwards: I pled guilty to the charge. I accepted my responsibility. I pled guilty. I paid my punishment and then I came home.

Earle: And you’ve been clean ever since? Clean driving record?

Edwards: Yes.

Edwards, who has a spinal injury, relies on his car to get to his doctor and therapy sessions twice a week. He’s on social security disability, lives in government housing and doesn’t have the money for ride share.

Edwards: I have a lot of anxiety because I have a lot of medical issues. I need to drive. I live in a rural area, as you can see, there’s no bus line out here. If they take my license, I’m on house arrest for six months and I have to sit up in my apartment, not getting my prescriptions, not getting medical treatment, not getting anything.

A friend put him in touch with an attorney who’s agreed to help him appeal the suspension, but he says it shouldn’t have come to this, and he has a message for the Department of Court Records.

Edwards: That’s your mistake. If I make a mistake, you hold me accountable. Be accountable for your mistakes.

As Channel 11 reported last week, many drivers are winning on appeal, but that’s only after hiring an attorney and paying the filing fee.

Earle did speak with several lawmakers over the weekend to see if there’s anything that can be done legislatively to help these drivers.

At this point, they say they are looking into it.

