Drivers cut from vehicles after violent head-on crash in Westmoreland County

Washington Twp Rt 356 crash Two drivers had to be cut from their vehicles after a violent head-on crash on Route 356 in Washington County. (WPXI)

WASHINGTON TWP, Pa. — Two drivers had to be rescued from their vehicles after a head-on crash along Route 356 in Washington Township, Westmoreland County early Thursday morning.

PHOTOS: Drivers cut from vehicles after violent head-on crash in Westmoreland County

The crash happened along a bend about a quarter of a mile from the intersection of Route 356 and Reservoir Road at around 3 a.m.. The Washington Township fire chief told Channel 11 the crash involved a pickup truck and a car.

The fire chief says speed may have played a role in the crash.

Two people were taken to Forbes Regional Hospital. There’s currently no word on their conditions.

The road reopened around 5 a.m.

