Drivers cut from vehicles after violent head-on crash in Westmoreland County

WASHINGTON TWP, Pa. — Two drivers had to be rescued from their vehicles after a head-on crash along Route 356 in Washington Township, Westmoreland County early Thursday morning.

We’re working to get more details about the people hurt. Stay with Channel 11 Morning News for live updates through 7 a.m.

The crash happened along a bend about a quarter of a mile from the intersection of Route 356 and Reservoir Road at around 3 a.m.. The Washington Township fire chief told Channel 11 the crash involved a pickup truck and a car.

The fire chief says speed may have played a role in the crash.

Two people were taken to Forbes Regional Hospital. There’s currently no word on their conditions.

The road reopened around 5 a.m.

