WASHINGTON TWP, Pa. — Two drivers had to be rescued from their vehicles after a head-on crash along Route 356 in Washington Township, Westmoreland County early Thursday morning.
PHOTOS: Drivers cut from vehicles after violent head-on crash in Westmoreland County
We’re working to get more details about the people hurt. Stay with Channel 11 Morning News for live updates through 7 a.m.
The crash happened along a bend about a quarter of a mile from the intersection of Route 356 and Reservoir Road at around 3 a.m.. The Washington Township fire chief told Channel 11 the crash involved a pickup truck and a car.
The fire chief says speed may have played a role in the crash.
Two people were taken to Forbes Regional Hospital. There’s currently no word on their conditions.
The road reopened around 5 a.m.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group