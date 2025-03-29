Drivers prepare for heightened traffic as multi-million dollar project begins on Route 51

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — The new Route 51 construction project will not be over quickly. It has locals concerned about traffic delays and emergency access, as the project runs near Jefferson Hospital.

Krista Moik is local to the area and said she is nervous about getting her family to the hospital, “I have elderly parents, you know. How easy is it going to be if they have to go quite a bit? There are doctors’ offices at that light at Jefferson Hospital so there’s a concern for that.”

Route 51 in Pleasant Hills or Clairton Boulevard will be down to one lane in both directions. The crossover will start at the AutoZone on East Bruceton Road and run to Ciccanti Ristorante near Coal Valley Road. Without the ability to make a left turn throughout the construction zone, businesses are worried it could impact them.

“Being a small business, my main concern is sales and staff how this is going to affect them and their ability to pay bills and things as well as ours,” said Carrie Loera, Manager of The Monkey Bar.

According to a PennDOT press release, this construction is part of the $19.85 million project that also includes Lebanon Church Road. Both will be receiving work such as resurfacing, bridge preservation, drainage, guardrail replacement and more. The first phase will run through the month of June.

“That’s how people get around,” said Moi. “If 51 has an issue, you go to Lebanon Church and vice versa. So the fact that they’re doing both at the same time doesn’t make sense.”

“Ultimately, we have a lot of parties out here,” said Loera. “We do a lot of bands, so we’re just hoping we don’t lose all that.”

The first phase project is slated to be fully implemented by Saturday evening. The entire project is slated to be complete by late 2026.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group