Drugs, firearms, nearly $4,000 in cash seized from Ambridge home

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Different drugs, three firearms and nearly $4,000 were seized from a home in Ambridge.

On Friday, April 19, at around 3 a.m., police were serving an arrest warrant in the 700 block of 15th Street.

While the warrant was being served, officers saw several guns and substances in plain view.

In total, police seized a stolen handgun, an AR-15, a shotgun, 127.52 grams of marijuana, 21.47 grams of cocaine, 7.26 grams of heroin, 70.15 grams of ketamine and 78 clonazepam pills.

The suspect, who police did not name, was taken to the Beaver County Jail.

