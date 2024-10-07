Steelers lose to Cowboys in heartbreaker, 20-17

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

A rain delay impeded the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night by an hour and 25 minutes. It took about another hour and a half for the Steelers’ offense to show up.

By then, the defense had fallen apart. The offense took too long to get into gear, Steelers defense gave up 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Cowboys earned the win on a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Jalen Tolbert with 20 seconds left.

The Steelers’ defense had been giving up yards in spades to Prescott, Rico Dowdle and CeeDee Lamb all game, but for most of the night, they were finding ways to keep Dallas out of the end zone.

Three times, the Cowboys advanced inside the Steelers’ 30-yard line and came away with no points. T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig combined for a strip sack of Prescott on one such trip. Donte Jackson intercepted him at the 2-yard line just before the half. In the third quarter, Isaiahh Loudermilk blocked a Brandon Aubrey field goal.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Post-game coverage continues on Channel 11 with the Black and Gold Zone until 2:15 a.m. Be sure to tune in.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group