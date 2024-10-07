Bethel Park Police looking for missing autistic, bipolar man

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Police in Bethel Park are looking for a missing man who they say is autistic and bipolar.

Nathyn Patrick Hoffman, 24, was last seen at the Dollar General in the Hillcrest Shopping Center Sunday evening.

He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, blue shorts and sandals.

He often spends time in Pittsburgh’s North Shore and Downtown communities.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Bethel Park Police Department at 412-833-2000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

