Dry, seasonable conditions expected for Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH — Showers will fizzle out by mid-morning Saturday, with improving conditions throughout the day. We will finally see partially clearing skies in the afternoon as highs push near 50.

Seasonable weather can be expected for Light Up Night, with temperatures falling through the 40s and generally light winds. It will turn colder overnight with most areas waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 30s on Sunday morning.

Dry and milder weather returns for Sunday and Monday. Enjoy it, because more rain is back on Tuesday afternoon before another cold front sweeps through on Wednesday. That will bring a quick batch of showers, but more importantly, a big drop in temperature for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

There will be lake effect snow showers that develop on the back side of that system, but most of any accumulating snow looks to stay along or north of I-80. It will be windy, however, which means wind chills in the 20s during the day and likely in the teens at night.

Temperatures will moderate a bit as we head towards the new month.

