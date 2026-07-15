DuBois airport could lose Pittsburgh route as airlines bid for federal contract

Pittsburgh International Airport could lose another route within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

DuBois-Jefferson County Airport in DuBois has 19 weekly flights to and from Pittsburgh International Airport and 19 weekly flights to Washington Dulles International Airport under the federal Essential Air Service program for rural communities. Southern Airways Express, which flies nine-seat single-engine Cessna Caravan aircraft, receives about $5.2 million a year to provide the flights.

Southern Airways Express’ two-year contract ends Oct. 31, and theU.S. Department of Transportationrequested proposals from airlines for a new four-year contract. That drew proposals from Southern Airways Express plus three other airlines: SkyWest, Boutique Air and Contour Airlines. Southern Airways Express and Boutique Air would use small turboprop aircraft; SkyWest and Contour would use 30 or 50-seat regional jets.

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