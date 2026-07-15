Wildfire smoke could cause air quality issues in Pittsburgh region

Air quality could become a huge issue to close out the week.

Smoke from dozens of wildfires in northern Minnesota and Southern Canada will start to move into our area later today and tonight.

At first, the smoke will be aloft, putting a hazy glow on the sun. There is a good possibility that lower-level or near surface level smokes makes it into western Pennsylvania Thursday and Friday, creating more of an orange haze, slightly lower visibility and poor air quality.

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