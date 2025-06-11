Ducklings rescued from wastewater tank in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Local emergency crews helped a group of ducklings in dire straits.

The Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media that its crews helped retrieve eight ducklings from a wastewater retention tank Wednesday morning.

Fire officials were asked to help the Penn Hills Water Pollution Control and Penn Hills Code Enforcement get the ducklings out of the tank.

With the help of two code officers, rescuers got into the tank and retrieved all eight of the ducklings, while their mother watched from above.

Photos from the fire department show the ducklings huddled around their mother inside the tank, and secured in a plastic crate after their rescue.

