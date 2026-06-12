Dump truck crashes into house in Avalon

AVALON, Pa. — A dump truck crashed into a building in Avalon on Thursday.

The Avalon Fire Department said the crash happened on Sedalia Avenue in the morning.

Firefighters said the truck lost its brakes while pulling into a gas station, went through a fence and then hit a house.

Officials said the damage to the house was minor and that no one was injured.

The dump truck was towed from the scene.

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