Duolingo CEO says company will replace contract roles with AI as part of efforts to be ‘AI-first’

PITTSBURGH — Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn announced in a memo that the company will “gradually stop using contractors to do work that AI can handle.”

The East Liberty-headquartered language learning giant has not skipped a beat embracing advances in generative artificial intelligence, partnering with ChatGPT developer OpenAI to develop features for a premium subscription tier, as well as using the technology for quality of life features like lip synchronization and content generation. The company also recently invested in an AI-powered tutoring startup. Now, the company has published an all-hands memo written by von Ahn that describes the company’s plans to be “AI-first.”

Alongside that plan comes changes. First and foremost, Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) will gradually and completely stop using contractors for work that can be done by AI. Last year, the company cut 10% of its contract workforce for the same reasons. The company has not publicly disclosed how many contractors it employs. Von Ahn also wrote that the company will look for AI experience in hiring, evaluate employees’ AI use during performance reviews and that in general “most functions will have specific initiatives to fundamentally change how they work.”

