Duquesne earns No. 11 seed, will take on BYU in first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Duquesne's Dae Dae Grant poses with his trophies for the all-tournament team and most outstanding player after an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Commonwealth in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Sunday, March 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Duquesne earned an automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament over VCU in a battle in Brooklyn.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Duquesne takes down VCU in A-10 championship game, makes NCAA Tournament

Now, the Dukes have their sights set on the big dance. In Sunday’s selection show, the Dukes were announced as a No. 11 seed set to play against No. 6 seed BYU on Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.

