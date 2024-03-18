Duquesne earns No. 11 seed, will take on BYU in first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Duquesne earned an automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament over VCU in a battle in Brooklyn.

Now, the Dukes have their sights set on the big dance. In Sunday’s selection show, the Dukes were announced as a No. 11 seed set to play against No. 6 seed BYU on Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.

