PITTSBURGH — The Duquesne Dukes are heading home after losing to Illinois 89-63.

Channel 11′s Antoineete DelBel is LIVE on campus to break it all down. Tune in NOW on 11 at 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group