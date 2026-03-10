Duquesne hookah lounge ordered closed after search warrant execution where alcohol was seized

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A hookah lounge in Allegheny County is closed after multiple agencies conducted a search warrant on the business.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, says the warrant was executed at Paradise Island Hookah Lounge in Duquesne on March 5.

Liquor control enforcement officials seized 33.28 liters of liquor, $11 in cash and various pieces of equipment.

Allegheny County Health Department inspectors were also present and, according to a report, found 14 violations at the business and ordered it closed.

Only one violation was considered high-risk for causing foodborne illness: a pan of spoiled raw chicken.

But the inspection report notes several notable administrative violations: the lounge was operating without a valid health permit, failed to submit plans before construction, lacked a final plumbing inspection and inspectors could not locate a smoking variance from the state.

Click here to read the full inspection report.

