Duquesne Light Company starting vegetation management program for 2025

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company is starting its vegetation management program for 2025.

DLC said fallen trees are one of the leading causes of power outages in the area.

“We can’t emphasize enough how routine vegetation management is paramount to delivering safe and reliable service to our communities,” said Jereme Didier, DLC’s interim senior manager of vegetation management. “Pruning and removing hazardous vegetation is just one aspect of our work. Educating our customers on proper planning and planting is also crucial to protecting our infrastructure and keeping the lights on.”

The company will maintain 38,000 trees along 1,300 power lines in Allegheny and Beaver counties this year, particularly those that create a risk during severe storms and heavy winds.

Some of those trees will need to be cut down, but DLC is offering vouchers for local nurseries for people to get trees, brush and shrubs that will not grow high enough to impact wires or poles.

Customers are asked to keep vegetation that grows over 25 feet at least 15 feet away from any utility poles or wires.

A common problem in previous years was trying to figure out what to do with the discarded wood. This year, the company has added a Referral Network Program that lists different people who can help with wood removal. Anyone in need of assistance can fill out an online form.

DLC will leave a sign on the door of anyone who needs tree removal. They said the process helps keep people safe, with many people seriously injured or killed while trimming trees near power lines each year.

