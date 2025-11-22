Duquesne Light flips the switch on Three Rivers Tree at Point State Park

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light flipped the switch on the Three Rivers Tree at Point State Park.

The tree was lit on Thursday, just a couple of days before Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night.

The 60-foot tree uses sustainable LED pixels and can display a wide array of colors.

“The fact that it kind of is a gateway to Pittsburgh, hopefully inspires hope and a sense of community and a sense of cheer that the holidays should be bringing,” President and CEO of Duquesne Light Company Kevin Walker said.

Duquesne Light also donated $50,000 to the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. That money will help address food insecurity over the holiday season.

