Pittsburgh Light Up Night 2025: Here’s what you need to know if you’re heading Downtown Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The kickoff to the holiday season in Pittsburgh is almost here!

The city is expecting over 70,000 visitors for Light Up Night on Saturday, with numerous events planned throughout the day, including free live entertainment, holiday shopping, tree lightings and more.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re heading Downtown:

Tree Lightings and Fireworks

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: City of Pittsburgh Tree Lighting with Zambelli Rooftop Fireworks at the City County Building

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: UPMC Ultimate Holiday Tree Lighting and American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration at PPG Plaza

7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.: Highmark Christmas Tree Lighting with Zambelli Rooftop Fireworks at the Highmark Main Stage

8 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.: Sister Bridge Lighting at the Xfinity Riverside Stage

9 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.: Xfinity Fireworks Spectacular with Supersized Zambelli Finale at the Xfinity Riverside Stage

Downtown Pittsburgh Holiday Map (Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership)

Live Music & Entertainment

Platinum-selling American rock band The Calling will headline Light up Night. The band, known for hits like “Wherever You Will Go,” will perform a free live concert at the Xfinity Riverside Stage at 8:30 p.m.

Click here for a full schedule for all live performances.

Other Things To Do

“5 at 5″ Bridge Party on the 6th Street Bridge from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Kick off the night with $5 drinks and eats from food vendors. DJ Slim will also be spinning live on the bridge.

Highmark Holiday Block Party on Penn Avenue and Stanwix Street from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Escape the cold with cozy heaters and a pop-up shop in collaboration with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Peoples Gas Holiday Market on 7th Street and Penn Avenue: One-of-a-kind wares from local makers along with gifts created by artisans from around the world.

Santa’s House in the Heinz Hall Courtyard from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Get one-on-one time with Santa, and receive a printed photo. There is a suggested $10 donation to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Yinzer Wonrderland in Market Square: Enjoy family-friendly activities on weekends through December.

For a full list, click here.

Road closures

Road closures and parking restrictions will begin at 12 p.m. Friday in the areas of the main event along Fort Duquesne Boulevard from Stanwix Street to Seventh Street.

For a full list of road closures, click here.

Safety

Police are preparing to keep the over tens of thousands of visitors safe.

“They are going to see officers in uniform walking around, talking to people and they are also going to see people in play clothes,” Pittsburgh Police Commander Timothy Novosel said.

Joining Pittsburgh police will be the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department, Allegheny County Police, and community outreach partners.

The outreach partners are volunteers in the community who work to de-escalate situations before law enforcement needs to get involved. Seventy-five to 100 officers will be Downtown throughout the celebration.

“Resources will include patrol units, canine teams, EOD teams, SWAT, mounted unit, plain clothes, intelligence units, cycle traffic units. We will have officers assigned to camera monitoring, command center and we will also have drone coverage,” said Novosel.

Pittsburgh police are recommending you take an Uber, Lyft or public transportation.

If you have to drive, make sure you are in a garage. They tell us street parking will be limited.

