PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Co. (DLC) says it’s increasing staffing ahead of strong winds and heavy rain expected over Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service projects wind gusts up to 45 mph Thursday into Friday, the utility company said in a release Wednesday.

High winds could down trees and wires, and hazards could impact response times. DLC said crews may need to pause using bucket trucks and other overhead equipment until conditions improve.

In case of an outage, DLC tells customers to call 911 for medical emergencies, avoid and report and downed power lines, avoid using candles for light and keep refrigerators and freezers closed.

You can report outages on DLC’s website by clicking here.

Customers are also told to plan for a potential outage, especially if they’re traveling or hosting. That means keeping electronics charged, stocking an emergency preparedness kit and using another source of heat, like a wood-burning stove or fireplace.

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