Duquesne Light still trying to pinpoint source of fluid leak from underground transmission cable

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company crews are making progress toward identifying the leak in an underground transmission cable that spans from Brunot Island to the Strip District.

DLC says they learned of the leak on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Monday afternoon. They say the leak is of a non-toxic clear liquid used to cool down and insulate underground cables. So far, about 15,500 gallons of the fluid, or about 17% of the cable contents, have escaped, DLC estimates.

The leaking liquid, known as a dielectric fluid, is non-toxic to humans, but in large quantities can impact aquatic life. It is non-flammable and non-combustible, DLC says.

Crews have been working around the clock to find the source of the leak and have taken measures to limit the potential environmental impact, including significantly slowing the rate of the leak.

On Thursday, crews were digging on the North Side to continue pinpointing the source.

Crews in vehicles equipped with sensors continued the search for the leak from Thursday night through Friday morning.

No power outages or injuries have occurred as a result of the incident, DLC says.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group