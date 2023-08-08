Duquesne man considered a ‘most wanted fugitive’ arrested in Ohio after 2 years on the run

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Duquesne man who has been considered a most wanted fugitive for the last two years has been arrested in Ohio.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Lattimer, 23, has been wanted since September 2021.

Lattimer was wanted on multiple bench warrants on more than a dozen charges, including several counts of aggravated assault.

In July, detectives learned Lattimer was staying in Columbus, Ohio.

Detectives reached out to Columbus police last week, and officers took him into custody on Aug. 1.

Lattimer is in jail in Ohio and is awaiting extradition back to Allegheny County.

