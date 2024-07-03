Duquesne man sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl that killed woman

A Duquesne resident was sentenced in federal court to 13 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release on his conviction of distributing fentanyl resulting in death.

Rahde Williamson, 28, supplied over 400 grams of fentanyl to Delmar Pritchett, a Monessen drug dealer, from December 2018 to August 2019, according to court documents.

In June 2019, Pritchett distributed some of that fentanyl to a 21-year-old woman who died from an overdose. Both Williamson and Pritchett accepted responsibility for the woman’s death, according to U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan.

In imposing Williamson’s sentence, the court also considered Williamson’s participation in a separate conspiracy to distribute suboxone, a narcotic, while awaiting trial at the Butler County Prison. Williamson was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin in 2014 and was on federal supervised release at the time of his conduct in this case, Olshan said.

In May, Pritchett was sentenced to eight years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in the death of the woman and the drug conspiracy with Williamson.

“Today’s sentencing is yet another reminder that the distribution of fentanyl can lead to tragedy,” said Olshan. “Rahde Williamson was responsible for the fentanyl that found its way into the hands of a 21-year-old victim, and even after (the woman’s) death, the defendant continued to deal drugs — this time, suboxone — while detained and awaiting trial. This office and our partners in law enforcement are dedicated to holding accountable those who distribute deadly substances on the street or inside the walls of a jail.”

