Duquesne man wanted since July 2023 on several warrants arrested

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man with multiple criminal and family court warrants was arrested in McKeesport Friday.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Glenn Smith, 38, has been a fugitive since July 2023 when two warrants for bond violations were issued against him. The bond violations stemmed from two separate cases involving several charges, including aggravated assault, criminal trespass, robbery and firearms violations.

Officials said Smith is also facing two additional violations from family court for failing to appear.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office learned that Smith was staying with his girlfriend in McKeesport earlier this week and arrived at the home on Walnut Street Friday. They spoke with a woman who initially denied that Smith was there but then told detectives that he was, the sheriff’s office said.

Smith refused to answer detectives, who sent a K-9 officer into the house, the sheriff’s office said. The K-9 barked toward the second floor and Smith appeared at the top of the stairs. He surrendered without incident.

Smith is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

