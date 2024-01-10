Duquesne mother charged with homicide in death of 3-month-old son

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A Duquesne woman is behind bars after Allegheny County police charged her in the death of her three-month-old son.

According to police, Duquesne officers were called to the 300 block of Hemlock Alley at around 1:57 a.m. Sunday for reports for an unresponsive infant.

Emergency crews immediately started CPR on the three-month-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Duquesne police requested help from the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit and detectives initiated an investigation, officials said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the infant’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. The medical examiner also determined the child’s injuries were inflicted by an adult, police said.

Through witness interviews, police learned Alisha Parker, 26, from Duquesne, was the only adult in the house in the hours leading up to her son’s death.

Parker is charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child. She was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

