Duquesne redesigned MBA program aims to fast-track graduates into tech-savvy business leaders

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne University is launching a revamped professional MBA program in fall 2025, following fine-tuning and focusing on the evolving needs of working professionals.

Duquesne’s Palumbo-Donahue School of Business said the professional MBA program has been redesigned, after comprehensive research, market analysis and stakeholder engagement. Known as the Flex MBA, the 33-credit program aims to deliver an accessible, career-oriented education for working professionals by emphasizing flexibility, value and future-focused learning.

The university said the Flex MBA offers students a seamless path to dual credentials — an MBA and a specialized certificate — allowing them to achieve bigger goals. Certificates include Analytics and Information Management (STEM), Entrepreneurship, Executive Leadership, Finance (STEM) and Supply Chain Management (STEM).

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group