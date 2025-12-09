Duquesne University announces plans to build $68M health sciences facility

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne University has announced plans to build a $68 million health sciences facility on Forbes Avenue, expected to open in fall 2028.

The new facility will consolidate programs for the John G. Rangos Sr. School of Health Sciences, enhancing community access to clinical services and strengthening Duquesne’s role in regional health care.

“This new building will stand as a physical embodiment of our investment in people, access to care, and the future of healthcare innovation,” said Dean Fevzi Akinci.

President Ken Gormley stated, “As the University’s impact on regional health care expands, now is the time to build on these successes and position Duquesne and the Rangos School of Health Sciences for its next level of academic excellence and community impact.”

The facility will be 80,000 square feet and will feature advanced simulation spaces, flexible classrooms, integrated technologies and street-level clinical entrances for community access.

Provost and incoming President David Dausey noted that the new facility will be 20% larger than the space currently occupied by the school and will consolidate its programs within a single location.

The building will allow for the potential expansion of essential programs such as physical therapy and physician assistant studies, meeting critical workforce needs over the next decade.

Duquesne’s Speech-Language Hearing Clinic, which handles roughly 5,000 visits annually, will be part of the facility.

The facility will anchor Duquesne’s vision for a vibrant “health corridor” along Forbes Avenue, complementing recent developments such as its medical school and UPMC Mercy’s vision center.

Duquesne leaders emphasized that philanthropic support will be key to realizing this vision, inviting alumni, friends and partners to join in shaping the future of health sciences education at Duquesne.

