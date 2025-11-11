Duquesne University guard named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week

PITTSBURGH — Senior guard Tarence Guinyard of Duquesne University has been named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Week after leading the Dukes to two home victories at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Guinyard averaged 22 points, 6 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 2 steals in wins over Niagara and Sacred Heart. His performance was instrumental in Duquesne’s 1,500th program win against Niagara and their triumph over Sacred Heart in the Villanova Challenge.

In his debut on the Bluff, Guinyard scored 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 4-for-6 from three-point range, and contributed five assists, three rebounds, and a steal in the 83-63 victory over Niagara.

This win marked Duquesne’s 1,500th program victory in their 110th NCAA season. Guinyard continued his impressive form against Sacred Heart, scoring 25 points and achieving a career-high seven assists, along with four rebounds and three steals. His efforts helped the Dukes secure a 92-80 win, tying for game-high honors with John Hugley IV.

During the game against Sacred Heart, Guinyard played a pivotal role in a 10-2 run early in the second half, extending Duquesne’s lead to double digits and forcing Sacred Heart to call a timeout. His contributions included an assist on a three-pointer, a defensive rebound leading to a jumper, and a steal that set up a fastbreak layup.

Through the first two games of the season, Guinyard is shooting 61.1 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from deep, while leading the Atlantic 10 in assists per game with Ashton Walker of La Salle.

Duquesne will conclude its three-game homestand against Queens Tuesday night, followed by a matchup against Villanova on November 15 in Philadelphia.

