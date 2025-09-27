Duquesne University men’s basketball conference schedule revealed

PITTSBURGH — The Atlantic 10 Conference has released the 2025-26 men’s basketball schedule for Duquesne University, with the Dukes set to open their conference play on Dec. 30 against Davidson.

Duquesne University’s men’s basketball team will begin its Atlantic 10 schedule on the road at Davidson, marking the start of a challenging series of games alternating between home and away venues. The Dukes aim to secure their first conference-opening road victory since January 2022.

The Dukes’ first home game in the Atlantic 10 Conference will be against VCU on Jan. 3 at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Some of the team’s road games include

In January, Duquesne will face several opponents, including Saint Joseph’s, Fordham, Loyola Chicago, Saint Louis, and St. Bonaventure. In February, they host teams like George Washington and La Salle, while traveling to face George Mason and Dayton.

The Atlantic 10 Championship will be held in Pittsburgh from March 11-15, 2026, at PPG Paints Arena, celebrating the conference’s 50th season.

Duquesne’s head coach, Dru Joyce III, will lead the team into their 110th season of NCAA Division I basketball, starting with a non-conference game against Niagara on Nov. 3.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group