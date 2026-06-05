‘Finally here’: Paul Miller’s mother reflects as distracted driving law in son’s name takes effect

For as long as Eileen Miller can remember, her son, Paul Miller Jr., always wanted to help people.

“His whole life, since like the age of five, he always wanted to become a police officer,” Eileen said.

Paul’s life was tragically cut short on July 5, 2010, when state police said he was hit by a tractor-trailer while driving on Route 33 in Monroe County. Investigators determined the truck’s driver was reaching for his cell phone at the time of the crash.

“(The driver) crossed two lanes, a grassy median, and hit Paul head-on,” Eileen said. “When I saw (Paul) on the table, they just had his head sticking out of the body bag, and I honestly could not tell that that was my son. The day before, he was doing P90X, he was so healthy and strong, and not even 24 hours later, he was in a million pieces.”

Since that fateful day, Eileen Miller has made it her mission to save as many lives as she can. She has lobbied for change in Harrisburg for more than a decade.

“We’re finally here. Twelve years and finally, finally got it,” Eileen said. “I know he’s up there, (saying,) ‘Mom…you did it.’”

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Paul Miller’s Law, making it illegal to use a handheld device while driving, even when a vehicle is temporarily stopped for traffic or red lights. While handheld use is prohibited, drivers can still use hands-free technology for music, navigation and phone calls, or to contact authorities during emergencies.

“We need people to know that it is not okay to use your phone behind the wheel. Your one-and-only task is to get from point A to point B and to get there safely,” Eileen said.

Drivers who are caught will face a fine of $50 or possibly even charges, depending on the severity of the incident. Eileen Miller plans to advocate for even stricter punishments or push for other amendments to the law in Harrisburg.

“We had points off your license, we had all this stuff, and they watered it all down, but I’m like, ‘See this face? I’m coming back,’” Eileen said.

It’s a bittersweet day for the Miller family, who call this law a beacon of protection for drivers and a way for Paul to continue to help others long after his death.

“My whole main goal always from day one was, I didn’t want anybody to have to go view their child like I did,” Eileen said.

State police said transportation officials recommend that drivers pull over to a safe location if they need to send a text message or use their device. Motorists are also encouraged to use “Do Not Disturb” features on their phones or designate a passenger to handle communications to avoid the habit of checking notifications while driving.

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