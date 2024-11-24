E-ZPass users can now bypass Ohio Turnpike toll booths when traveling from Pennsylvania

Drivers with E-ZPass will no longer have to slow down to go through toll booths when entering the Ohio Turnpike from Pennsylvania.

Just in time for the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period, the Ohio Turnpike announced that westbound open road tolling is operational at the Eastgate Toll Plaza near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. This means drivers with E-ZPass can drive through the plaza at highway speeds, using the left lanes of the roadway.

Drivers without E-ZPass will still have to stop at a booth to pay a roundtrip flat-rate fee.

Unlike Pennsylvania, the Ohio Turnpike does not utilize a system where tolls are billed through license plates. So, all drivers without E-ZPass must stop at a toll booth to avoid additional fees.

There is not a toll eastbound through the Eastgate Toll Plaza.

