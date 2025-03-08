The Eagle expanding to offer weekday lunch service Downtown

PITTSBURGH — The Eagle, a food and beer hall specializing in fried chicken and southern staples in the Cultural District, has expanded to offer lunch services during the week.

The Pittsburgh location first opened in 2021 and is one of several Eagles owned and operated by Cincinnati-based Thunderdome Restaurant Group. Maxwell Zingle, regional manager for Thunderdome, said that the change comes as the business is noticing more foot traffic during the week Downtown.

“We noticed people trying to come in the doors before four o’clock on Monday through Thursday and a lot of restaurants aren’t open for lunch Downtown right now,” Zingle said. “Lunch can be a little more difficult to operate from the restaurant level (especially) with less people in the offices, but it feels like they’re coming back and we are noticing a lot more traffic Downtown during lunch hours. Even with the convention center, with all the events they have, a lot of the people from out of town come in and don’t necessarily know where to go and don’t have a lot of options and we want to be one of those options for them.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group