Early Friday morning storms come with threat of strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes

PITTSBURGH — Strong storms will bring the threat of damaging winds, power outages, frequent lightning and hail through the early morning hours on Friday.

The strongest storms will be in the area between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., possibly impacting the morning commute. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Storms will begin in Lawrence and Beaver counties, then move through Allegheny, Butler, Washington and Armstrong counties before continuing through Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

Much of Friday afternoon will be dry, but another round of strong to severe storms will be possible late Friday evening through early Saturday.

