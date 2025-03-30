Early morning fire damages McKeesport home

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A McKeesport home was damaged in an early Sunday morning fire.

The fire broke out in a home on 31st Street between Rockwood Street and Kountz Alley.

Our crew on scene saw apparent smoke and fire damage to the siding and an awning on the front of the home.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell us no one was hurt. The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

