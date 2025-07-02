East Brady Borough lifts days-long boil water advisory

EAST BRADY, Pa. — East Brady Borough’s days-long boil water advisory has been lifted.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said a chemical was mistakenly added to the water system because of a mislabeled shipment of sodium bisulfite being added to the water.

The boil water advisory was put in place on Saturday.

The East Brady Borough Water System said on Wednesday that water tests came back negative on 2 consecutive days (Sunday and Monday).

Residents are asked to flush their hot and cold water by running it for a few minutes before using it.

Anyone with further questions can reach out to East Brady Borough by calling 724-526-5531.

