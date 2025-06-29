East Brady Water System under boil advisory after mislabeled chemical was mistakenly added to system

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — Customers of the East Brady Borough Water System are under a boil advisory until further notice after a chemical was mistakenly added to the system, compromising water quality.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, a mislabeled shipment of the chemical sodium bisulfite was mistakenly fed, resulting in a loss of disinfection at the water treatment plant. This increases the chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.

The boil advisory states the chemical is approved by the National Science Foundation as an additive to drinking water and is not a human health concern at the concentrations added to the system. But, since it acts as a dechlorinating agent, it resulted in a loss of disinfection and inadequately treated water being sent to customers.

For the time being, all East Brady Borough Water System customers should not drink tap water without boiling it first.

Water should be brought to a boil for a minute, then cooled before use. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

DEP urges anyone experiencing persistent diarrhea, nausea, cramps or headaches to seek medical help as those symptoms could be caused by bacteria, viruses and parasites in inadequately treated water.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group