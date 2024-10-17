East Busway could reopen by Friday evening following landslide, PRT says

PITTSBURGH — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway could reopen by Friday evening after a water main break caused a landslide last week, shutting down the roadway.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit gave an update Thursday evening saying that more than 100 tons of concrete barriers will be brought to the busway to serve as a protective barricade, stopping further debris from sliding down so work can be completed.

The 34 barriers and 21 concrete blocks will be installed at the base of the hillside, forcing a partial closure of the bus-only route from the Strip District to Oakland.

PRT said on Thursday, its geotechnical engineering consultant approved for the busway to be reopened, contingent on a few mitigation measures. The busway could reopen Friday evening pending an on-time delivery and quick installation of the barriers.

Once the busway reopens, a mobile traffic signal will regulate buses to travel through safely one at a time in the lane farthest from the hillside. All vehicles will be restricted to a speed limit of 25 miles per hour.

