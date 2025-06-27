East Carson Street sees surge in new leases as restaurants and retailers return to South Side

Look for some high-profile vacancies along East Carson Street to see newcomers move in as leasing activity begins to return to the South Side business district.

David Glickman, president of Keystone Real Estate Advisors, reports as many as a half dozen new lease deals in place along East Carson.

“The South Side is surging right now,” Glickman said.

