East Coast blizzard derails travel plans for those returning from the Winter Olympics

More than 70 flights have been cancelled in and out of Pittsburgh on Monday, mostly to cities such as Boston, Philadelphia and New York. Dozens of others were experiencing delays.

Former 11 Investigates reporter and Pittsburgh native Angie Moreschi says it’s going to take her two days and four flights to get back from the Winter Olympics in Milan because of this blizzard on the East Coast.

“We’re at the beginning of our 44-hour trek back home,” Moreschi said. “So, we can just cross our fingers and hope that everything is going to go okay.”

Moreschi and her husband, Chris, talked to us from the airport in Milan before standing in a long line to checkin and begin their long journey back to the United States.

“The irony is we’re here in Milan for the Winter Olympics, and we have not seen one snowflake, not one,” Moreschi said. “And here our plans are derailed by a blizzard back home.”

Chris says they were at the Figure Skating Gala — watching Gold Medalist Alyssa Liu — when his phone buzzed in his pocket.

“Right before Alysa Liu was coming out for her grand finale event, I got a text,” Chris Jadick said. “I just see that flight has been cancelled. I just said I’m going to deal with this later.”

“He didn’t tell me because he knew it would ruin it,” Moreschi said.

Angie and Chris say they were awake until 2 a.m. trying to figure out how to get home, and their new itinerary takes them from Milan to London to Charlotte to DC to Tampa.

“Minus the blizzard, it’s been unbelievable,” Moreschi said. “Remarkable. Once in a lifetime.”

