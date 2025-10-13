East Pittsburgh man accused of shooting at bar after being asked to leave

BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he shot at the front of a bar after being asked to leave.

Court records show Evan Robinson, 33, of East Pittsburgh, is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and related charges, following an incident on Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to J Cats Bar & Grill in Braddock Hills for reports of shots fired into the bar. Later calls reported a person fleeing in a vehicle.

Police spoke with people at the bar, who claimed Robinson had gotten heavily intoxicated and was asked to leave the establishment.

Reportedly, witnesses said Robinson got angry and lifted his shirt to show a gun. He left, and witnesses heard gunshots outside moments later.

Police say surveillance video shows Robinson pointing a gun at the front of the bar and firing multiple times. The video then shows Robinson getting in his car and driving away, firing three more times as he’s leaving.

Officers found 11 spent casings at the scene, as well as six bullet holes in the front of the bar. A round was also found on the floor inside the bar.

Police later found a car in the parking lot of Club Elegance with a handgun on the driver’s side floorboard. The vehicle was reportedly registered to Robinson.

Officers detained a man inside the club matching Robinson’s description, records say.

Police say Robinson is not allowed to have a gun because of his prior convictions.

Records show Robinson is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and has been denied bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group