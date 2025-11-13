Eat’n Park closing a location on McKnight Road in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Eat’n Park is closing a location on McKnight Road.

A spokesperson confirmed the restaurant on southbound McKnight Road will close on Dec. 1.

Employees at the restaurants have been offered jobs at the northbound location.

“We are grateful to our loyal team members for their dedication to our many regular guests,” a spokesperson said.

This Eat’n Park has been in business for 46 years.

