Eat’n Park in Collier Township torn down as part of road widening; new restaurant to be built

The Eat’n Park in Collier Township is now gone to make way for a new, bigger restaurant that’ll be moved farther back from the road so Washington Pike can be widened.

Construction crews tore down the old Eat’n Park, which has been a fixture since 1956.

The restaurant closed in early March, so PennDOT can widen sections of Route 50 and modify the intersection at Vanadium Road to alleviate traffic congestion.

The existing dual driveways at Eat’n Park will be eliminated.

PennDOT says the $5.6 million widening project is scheduled to be finished late this year.

In the meantime, a new restaurant will be built, almost immediately, in the same spot, but about 30 feet back from the road.

Eat’n Park spokeswoman Courtney Caprara said the future restaurant will be bigger and better than before, and able to seat almost 100 more than the old restaurant.

