Section of I-79 closed due to crash, truck rollover

A truck rollover is causing lane closures along Interstate 79.

🚨 Crash Alert: Roll over truck I79S near mile marker 62. Watch your speeds and consider alternative routes — Troopers Allison, Gagliardi & Barnhart (@PSPTroopBPIO) April 2, 2024

A multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes between Exit 65, Neville Island, and Exit 60B, Moon Run. All southbound lanes are closed, according to PennDOT.

Drivers are urged to consider alternate routes.

