Section of I-79 closed due to crash, truck rollover

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A truck rollover is causing lane closures along Interstate 79.

A multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes between Exit 65, Neville Island, and Exit 60B, Moon Run. All southbound lanes are closed, according to PennDOT.

Drivers are urged to consider alternate routes.

