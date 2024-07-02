Eat’n Park, Grist House re-release Strawberry Pie Forever beer

In honor of Eat’n Park’s 75th anniversary, the restaurant chain and Grist House have teamed up for a celebratory re-release of Strawberry Pie Forever dessert sour beer.

Normally a once-a-year beer, Eat’n Park and Grist House enthusiasts have a second opportunity to enjoy Strawberry Pie Forever this summer, beginning July 3, while supplies last.

“For 75 years, Eat’n Park has been innovating and evolving, and Grist House has played a critical role in helping us bring one of our most iconic desserts to life in a totally different way,” said Amanda Giacobbi, senior director of Restaurant Marketing for Eat’n Park. “We are delighted to partner with them once again to bring a surprise extra batch of Strawberry Pie Forever to Eat’n Park and Grist House fans alike!”

On Wednesday, July 3, a limited number of four-packs of Strawberry Pie Forever will be available for purchase at the Waterworks Eat’n Park from 2 to 4 p.m. or until sold out. The beer will be available on draft and in cans at Grist House in Millvale when the brewery opens at 4 p.m. that day.

To add to the celebration, Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream will be onsite at Grist House on July 3 with scoops of their limited-edition Eat’n Park Strawberry Pie ice cream, which guests can add to their Strawberry Pie Forever draft to create a beer float.

“We’re thrilled to bring back Strawberry Pie Forever in celebration of Eat’n Park’s 75th anniversary,” said Christie Massari, marketing specialist at Grist House. “We are proud of the partnership we’ve built and how it continues to introduce this Pittsburgh institution to more and more craft beer enthusiasts each year.”

