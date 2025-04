PITTSBURGH — Just in time for Easter, Eat’n Park’s beloved strawberry pie has returned early.

The dessert, which has been served up for more than 70 years, is packed with two pints of fresh strawberries in each pie.

The pie will be available at all Eat’n Park locations starting Friday.

