Echo Realty scheduled to auction off three Giant Eagle headquarters buildings at RIDC O’Hara

Echo Realty LP is scheduled to auction off what has been a three-building headquarters complex for Giant Eagle Inc. at RIDC O’Hara, a commitment to sell that comes as the region’s largest grocery chain and private employer continues its remote-work arrangements.

An investment sales team in the Pittsburgh office of JLL lead by Mark Popovich and Claudia Steeb is circulating an offering memorandum for 701 Alpha Dr., what had been Giant Eagle’s main 70,000-square-foot headquarters office, making the grocer’s other buildings there, 101 Kappa Dr. and 649 Alpha Dr., available to buy as well, either separately or together.

According to marketing materials listed with CoStar, the three buildings are scheduled to go up for auction on CoStar’s Ten-X online auction service on June 20.

