Election Day 2025: Polls open in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — It’s Election Day, and although it’s an off-year election, voter turnout could be higher than average.

Voters will decide on retention for Pennsylvania’s three Supreme Court justices -- that’s whether or not they’ll get another 10-year term.

And Pittsburghers will decide on the city’s next mayor: Democrat Corey O’Connor or Republican Tony Moreno.

The polls will be open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Channel 11 is your Decision 2025 headquarters.

We’ll be following any updates or issues throughout the day on WPXI.com.

Don’t know where your polling place is? Click here to find out.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group