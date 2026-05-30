Aliquippa police issue safety reminder after child reportedly points replica handgun at cruiser

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are stressing the importance of gun safety after an encounter that could’ve turned tragic in Aliquippa.

In a social media post, Aliquippa Police said an officer was patrolling in the Valley Terrace area around 2 p.m. Friday when he saw a child in front of one of the buildings.

The child appeared to take a gun from his waistband and point it at the officer’s cruiser, police said. The officer stopped and tried to make contact with the child, but he fled on foot.

The 10-year-old child was later found at a nearby apartment. His mother was told about the incident, and he was released into her custody.

The gun was recovered and found to be a realistic-looking replica, police said.

“This incident serves as an important reminder for parents and guardians to speak with their children about firearm safety, responsible behavior, and the serious consequences that can result from handling or displaying replica weapons in public, especially pointing one at the police. Situations involving firearms or objects that appear to be firearms can escalate quickly and have tragic outcomes,” the post reads.

Police said they’re grateful no one was hurt and that officers prevented a worse outcome.

Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B. Walker said in a social media post:

“This is also a call to all parents, guardians, and community members. We must continue to have conversations with our children about the dangers of firearms, the consequences of their actions, and the importance of making responsible decisions. It truly takes a village to raise and protect our youth.

“Today could have ended much differently. By the grace of God and the professionalism of our officers, it did not.

“Let this serve as a wake-up call and a reminder that the safety of our children and our community is a responsibility we all share.”

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